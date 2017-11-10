Fans of Love Island can share dates with Denbigh's Amber Davies after champion launches calendar

FANS of Love Island’s Amber Davies will be able to share every date with the champion following the release of her calendar.

The former Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil and leading member of TiC (Theatre in the Community) drama group in Rhyl has unveiled her 2018 calendar, just in time for Christmas.

The popular reality tv star from Denbigh – who won this summer’s ITV2 smash-hit reality series alongside boyfriend Kem Cetinay – attended the Pride of Britain Awards with her beau in October. The two looked loved up as they posed for pictures.

Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, said Amber was a little star-struck at the awards.

Susan said: “She is doing incredible. She was so humbled to attend the Pride of Britain Awards. She found it incredibly emotional. She was also a little star-struck to see all these celebrities. Lord Alan Sugar waved at her.”

Speaking about the calendar, Susan added: “I can’t believe she has her own calendar. I know what I will be giving everyone for Christmas this year. She really enjoyed doing the photoshoot for the calendar. She wanted to have like a Ariana Grande look. I think she achieved that.”

Shortly after leaving the Love Island villa, Amber secured a massive deal with Motel Rocks and a lingerie campaign with Boux Avenue.

The “down to earth” star celebrated her 21st birthday last month and Kem treated her to and tickets to Dubai. Amber tweeted on Sunday, November 5, “Only I could leave holiday shopping five days before Dubai! Where's all the holiday clothes gone?” Shortly after, Susan and her daughter paid a visit to the Trafford Centre in Manchester to enjoy some retail therapy.

“We went for lunch in Wagamama and one of the staff came to us and said everyone was buzzing to have Amber there,” Susan said.

“She is so very down to earth and we had a lovely day. She is lovely how she chats to people. She can’t wait to go to Dubai.

“Love Island has given her a brilliant platform, and oh my gosh, she is making the most of absolutely everything.

“I’m pleased that I will see her over Christmas,” Susan added. “We are all going to Kem’s for Christmas day. The whole family.”