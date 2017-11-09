Cabinet secretary opens two new schools on Anglesey

TWO brand new primary schools will be opened by the Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Kirsty Williams today (Thursday).

Ysgol Cybi, in Holyhead, and Ysgol Rhyd y Llan, in Llanfaethlu, will officially opened on Thursday, November 9 and welcome pupils at the start of the academic year.

Both brand new, modern schools represent flagship projects for the County Council as it works to improve education and skills on the island.

Funding for both schools, totalling £15 million, was jointly provided by the county council and Welsh Government, through its 21st Century Schools and Education Programme.

The cabinet secretary, said, “Our 21st Century Schools and Education Programme represents the largest investment in our schools and colleges since the 1960s.”

“These two fantastic new schools will offer the highest standard of facilities for pupils and teachers in modern 21st century learning environments.

“Ysgol Cybi and Ysgol Rhyd y Llan are real assets to their communities and Anglesey as a whole.”

Ysgol Cybi has been built on the Old Cybi School site opposite Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, Ysgol Cybi replaces three schools in the town, Ysgol Llaingoch, Ysgol y Parc and Ysgol Y Parchedig Thomas Elis.

Works have included the refurbishment of the original Grade II Listed Edwardian Cybi building and construction of a new two-storey extension. The new school provides a seat of learning for 540 pupils as well as 76 nursery places.

New Head teacher, Tristan Roberts, said, “The children have settled well into their new environment. The classrooms are light, spacious and full of new technology, whilst the playgrounds offer plenty of different experiences for recreational times. We have a wonderful new building fit for the 21st century.

Ysgol Rhyd y Llan, the new community primary school in Llanfaethlu accommodates up to 150 pupils, who previously attended Ysgol Llanfachraeth, Ysgol Ffrwd Win and Ysgol Cylch Y Garn.

New Head teacher, Nia Thomas, said, “The pupils and staff have settled into their new home very well. The building and resources are of the highest standard. We look forward to providing education of the highest standard in a family atmosphere and creating many happy memories here.”

Anglesey’s Education portfolio holder Councillor Meirion Jones, said, “Working in partnership with the Welsh Government, we have invested nearly £15m in delivering these two new schools. It is an investment in the future of our children - providing them with the best possible education.