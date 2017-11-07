Police appeal for witnesses after Anglesey post office robbery

MEMBERS of the public helped to “bravely” detain a suspect during a robbery at an Anglesey post office.

North Wales Police are now appealing for witnesses after the incident occurred at Rhosybol, near Amlwch, on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 5.15pm, police were alerted to a robbery in progress as two men, one carrying what appeared to be a crow bar, entered the post office and demanded cash.

One man was detained by at the scene by what police have described as “some brave members of the local community,” whilst his accomplice fled with cash stolen from the till.

A member of staff was slightly injured and despite the rapid attendance of police an intensive search failed to locate the second man.

A local man aged in his 30s remains in custody whilst police are searching for his accomplice.

Supt Nigel Harrison at Caernarfon Police Station said ‘This was an horrific attack on a small Post Office in a close knit community and I’m not surprised local people stepped up to protect their community.

“Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the staff member are not serious but I’m sure the experience has left them traumatised and for their sake I’d ask anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to pass onto Police immediately.’

“Crimes of this nature are fortunately rare in our area and with the continued help of our communities we have to ensure it remains so. However we can’t tackle this problem alone and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns and information with us particularly regarding any suspicious behaviour.”

Information can be passed on by contacting the Police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or 999 in an emergency. If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact NWP via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx and quote RC 17168751. Alternatively call NWP on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.