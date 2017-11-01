Young and homeless from Anglesey share thoughts with AM's in Cardiff

A group of young people from Anglesey, some of whom are living in supported accommodation, travelled to Cardiff this week to take part in a debate on Youth Homelessness.

The debate, taking place at the National Assembly, was sponsored by Anglesey AM Rhun ap Iorwerth and organised by Bangor Universtity PhD student Natalie Roberts and Dr Julia Wardhaugh.

A number of young people from the island went to speak to Assembly Members from different parties about issues affecting them.

Speaking after the event, Ynys Môn AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “It was great to be able to welcome young people from Anglesey to the National Assembly today to take part in a debate on youth homelessness.

“We discussed a number of issues, from social housing to the Supporting People programme, and I would like to thank them for sharing their experiences and ideas with us.”

Co-organiser Natalie Roberts said: "I think this has been a very exciting and important project, that I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of.

“The young people involved have worked well as a team to prepare and present the presentation covering issues that they are passionate about. We feel the debate was successful and would like to thank the Assembly Members in attendance for listening and responding to the issues that were addressed.

“Ultimately, we would like to see some of our ideas taken further and perhaps having an impact on future homelessness policy in Wales."

Some of the young people who took part also commented on their experience.

Phil Corrie said "The debate enabled us to have a voice in a debate setting and to gain feedback from AMs. If we have impacted just one subject relating to homelessness, we have made an impact."

Josh Lloyd commented "Homelessness is a critical social issue and needs recognition. It is a growing concern and something needs to be done".

Camilla Zirniauskaite added: "I think the debate started a very important conversation about the very complex and difficult issues. I think that as a team we got our points across and were able to show the AMs why these issues were important".