Police drugs op closes house in Maesgeirchen

AS October comes to a close, North Wales Police pursuit of those who supply controlled drugs in north west Wales shows no signs of slowing.

Another Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant was carried out in Maesgeirchen, Bangor, on Friday, October 27.

Although no drugs were seized or people arrested, the property was subject of a temporary closure preventing its continued use as a suspected drugs house.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn, at Bangor Police Station, said: “Our commitment in keeping our communities safe remains a priority and Operation Rattle is a continuation of that process.

“It is specifically aimed at those bringing drugs into our communities from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime. We will continue to provide a visible reassurance and presence.”

As part of its commitment to keep communities safe, the police have been working with its partners in Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (CCG).

Inspector Llewellyn added: “It’s hugely important we keep up the momentum of disrupting the gangs supply of drugs and protecting the most vulnerable. It’s also clear that we have huge support and assistance from our local communities who are fully behind what we are trying to achieve.

During October, there have been several drugs related searches, arrests and drugs seizures in the south and north of the county.

“This will continue to ensure the pressure is kept on those who cause the most harm. It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our local communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action,” said the Inspector.

“Our goal of targeting those few in our communities who cause the most harm will continue and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion is directly targeting those involved in serious and organised crime. Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

“However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns and information with us.”

This can be passed on by contacting the Police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101. If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.