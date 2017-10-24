Bethesda pair charged after 17 thefts

NORTH Wales Police have charged a man and a woman from Bethesda following 17 offences of theft in the Gwynedd north area in the last four weeks.

The charges, made today, Tuesday, October 24, arise from allegations of theft of handbags from churches, cafes and subsequent use of the victims’ bank cards.

A 27-year -old, Michaela Wyn Williams, and Aaron Lee Roberts, aged 31, both from Bethesda were charged this morning, and are set to appear before Caernarfon magistrates later today.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn, at Bangor Police station, said: “‘Despite individuals having being charged and placed before the court, an investigation is underway and we’d like to hear from anyone who can assist.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’