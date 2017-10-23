Police investigate break-in at Holyhead's St. Cybi's Church

North Wales Police are investigating after thieves broke into St Cybi’s Church in Holyhead.

According to Investigating Officer PC Les Ellis at Holyhead Police Station, the break in occurred sometime between 2pm on Friday, October 20 and 8.30am on Sunday, October 22.

Thieves forced their way into the church, located on Stanley Street, through a small stone arched window and once inside stole a cash box and the money that was inside it.

PC Ellis said: “We would d like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time of the break-in.

”I’m also asking local businesses and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1716 0426.

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your business visit https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-business/safer-business-intr