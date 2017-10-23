Norse myths book launch at Bangor University

BANGOR university is hosting an entertaining evening of Norse myth, legend and storytelling during a special book launch today.

The university is promoting the latest publication by celebrated children’s author Kevin Crossley-Holland “Norse Myths: Tales of Odin, Thor and Loki,” in the JP Hall, from 4pm-6pm, on Monday, October 23.

The special event is being organised by the School of English Literature and the Centre for Arthurian Studies, and ties in with our new undergraduate module 'Children's Fictions,' which will be taught for the first time this year.

Kevin Crossley-Holland is a Carnegie Medal and Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize winning author best known for his Arthur trilogy (The Seeing Stone, At the Crossing Places and King of the Middle March) which have been translated into 25 languages and sold over 2 million copies.

He is the author of the classic retelling of Beowulf and The Penguin Book of Norse Myths and is a well-known poet and Anglo-Saxon translator. Heartsong, a story of an orphan tutored by Vivaldi in Venice, was published in October 2015 by Orchard.

Kevin's new children’s collection of Norse Myths, published by Walker, is a retelling of the Viking gods stories and is llustrated by Jeffrey Alan Love.

Kevin's association with Bangor University goes back decades as he is a long-standing friend of the Schools of English Literature and Music.

He is also an Anglo Saxon scholar whose translations of Old English literature are used in undergraduate modules, and Kevin's father donated his unique collection of musical instruments to Bangor University Library and Archives.

This book launch is a free event and will take place from 4-6pm, on Monday, October 23, at JP Hall, College Road, Bangor University.

This promises to be an entertaining, story-filled evening and is open to all.