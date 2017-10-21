Anglesey Circuit awarded Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy

Anglesey Circuit has been awarded The Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy, one of the Welsh Motoring Writers’ top accolades.

Circuit manager, Andrew Crighton accepted the award from Lord-Lieutenant of Gwynedd, Edmund S Bailey, at the Quay Hotel in Deganwy on Saturday, October 14.

The Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy is given annually to a Welsh man or woman who has excelled in the realms of motoring or transport. It can be also a Corporate Award bestowed upon an undertaking which can show a 'special relationship' with Wales and its automotive sector and/or has made a significant contribution to Welsh economic and cultural life.

This year, the award recognises the achievements of Anglesey Circuit as it celebrates its 25th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of its £4m reconfiguration, featuring, most appropriately, the Tom Pryce Straight.

Mr Crighton said, “It is always an honour to receive an award, and I take great pleasure in accepting the Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy on behalf of Anglesey Circuit. It is particularly satisfying at this point in the circuit’s history, having celebrated our 25th anniversary this week.

“With continued investment and development Trac Môn and its facilities has become one of Europe’s most popular and technically demanding motor-sport venues for a variety of disciplines.

“Anglesey Circuit is a huge feeder into the local economy, particularly the accommodation sector. Competitors travel from all parts of the UK to participate in events, and many of them take advantage of local hotels and B&Bs, restaurants, shops and garages and provide a welcome financial boost out of the traditional tourism season.”

Tom Pryce was Wales' greatest racing driver. On the brink of winning every prize his career could offer, his life was tragically cut short during the 1977 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami. A fire marshal ran into his path and both were killed.