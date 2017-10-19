Anglesey residents urged to attend pylon meeting

THE ’Anglesey Says No to Pylons’ group is urging local residents to attend its next public meeting.

It will be held at Tre-Ysgawen Hall, at 7pm, on October 27, where there will be a number of guest speakers backing the group’s campaign against a second run of pylons planned for the island, by the National Grid.

Speakers will include Ynys MP Albert Owen and AM Rhun ap Iorweth, council representatives and John Woods, chairman of the SEAT (Safe Electricity Armagh and Tyrone) Group, who have been fighting a similar campaign in Ireland.

SEAT have been visiting energy schemes in Europe where “undergrounding” becoming a recognized standard for high voltage cabling.

Anglesey Says No Pylons member Cheryl Weaver said: “We believe there to be a better way to deliver this project and would ask people to please sign our petition and support the community of Anglesey.

“We have our own ideas as to how National Grid should deliver the project and will present these as part of our next public session which we urge people to attend.

”We want to invite the people on Anglesey to join us, to give the local community the chance to hear first hand our findings with regards to the National Grids proposal to put a second run of pylons down Anglesey.”

You can find the petition by following the links online at you.38degrees.org.uk