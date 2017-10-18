Ysbyty Gwynedd's very own Elvis nominated for Pride of Britain award

An Ysbyty Gwynedd chaplain has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award thanks to his ability to put a smile on the faces of those who need it the most.

Rev Wynne Roberts, has been been recognised for his role in raising thousands of pounds for charity through performing entertaining concerts across the country as his alter-ego, Elvis Presley.

He is now in the running to reach the final in the ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ category at this year’s prestigious Pride of Britain Awards in London.

Wynne says that he only started singing three years ago in an effort to make his mother, and the other residents in her nursing home, smile.

He explained that the best part of acting as a tribute to Elvis is being able to entertain those who are living with dementia with his singing and dancing and help them forget about their worries for a little while.

Talking about his nomination for the award, Wynne showed his gratitude for the support he recieves from the general public on a regular basis.

“Even though I have been nominated for this award in the fundraising category, I suppose in one sense I haven’t raised a penny, because it’s the people who come to my shows that put the money in the bucket.” he explained.

“It’s those people who have supported me along the way that this award is really for. I’m humbled, but I’m not standing alone for this nomination. This is a nomination for everyone, so therefore, I want to say a big thank you to you all.”

Wynne will be discussing his charity work on ITV News at 6pm on Thursday with the winner of his category who will be going forward to the main awards being announced this Friday.