Sunday school teacher gets long service award for 62 years at Bangor chapel

A FORMER North Wales Chronicle receptionist has been honoured for her dedication and long service.

Mrs Catherine Hughes has been awarded the Thomas Gee medal for her unbroken service to the Sunday School and Chapel at Penygarnedd, Pentraeth.

“Anti Catherine,” as she is known, has been attending the Sunday School for 73 years, and for the past 62 years has served as the Sunday School Teacher.

She has given over 62 years of continuous service, never closing the door on the school, even when there was only one child in the rural area.

The Sunday School is now as strong as ever, with 11 local children attending. Mrs Hughes also recently held the thanksgiving service.

Isle of Anglesey County Council Carwyn Elias Jones said: “I benefited greatly from attending Sunday School with Anti Catherine, and my three children are now gaining the same invaluable experience.

“Anti Catherine is such a special and kind person who has selflessly given her all to the Chapel and the wider community over the years and is still going strong."