North Wales Jazz to feature Gary Potter Trio in Menai Bridge

NORTH Wales Jazz returns to the Victoria Hotel, Menai Bridge, with the popular Gary Potter Trio, led by one of the UK’s finest gypsy jazz guitarists next Wednesday (October 18).

Potter enjoys enormous popularity as both a jazz and country guitarist, not only throughout the UK but also across Europe, the USA and Australia.

Winner of the British Country Music Award and the National Arts Award for Jazz, Potter’s music has some distinguished admirers, including the late Beatle, George Harrison.

Entirely self-taught, Potter started to play guitar at 11, appearing professionally in country bands aged 12.

His path towards jazz started when a friend gave him a recording by the legendary Django Reinhardt, which had an immediate impact on him. From then on jazz has been his life.

His musical experience is extensive, covering jazz, country, classical, pop, funk and blues and he is a virtuoso in country fingerpicking, his unique approach the result of a visit to see the legendary Segovia at the age of 15. A melodic, lyrical and imaginative guitarist, Potter has a perfect rhythmic sense.

He was one of the first gypsy guitarists to release a DVD, Hotter Than Hot, which was recorded at the North Wales International Jazz Guitar Festival, while his CD, Minor Swing, has been featured extensively on BBC Radio 2.

At the Vic, he will be accompanied by Edward Binstead on rhythm guitar and Alan Stratton on double bass.

Admission is £6.50, concessions £6, schoolchildren and students inion members £3.

For more information, call North Wales Jazz on 01745 812260 or visit www.northwalesjazz.org.uk