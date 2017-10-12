Thieves steal bat monitoring devices from Caernarfon car

NORTH Wales Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of bat monitoring devices were stolen from a car in Caernarfon last week.

Investigating Officer PC Gareth Horne at Caernarfon Police Station said: “Sometime overnight between Tuesday, October 3 & Wednesday, October 4, a silver coloured Toyota Yaris was broken into whilst parked in the ‘pay and display’ car park off Balaclava Road in the town.

A quantity of bat monitoring devices were stolen. Three Batscanner sterios, two Batbox iii and four Anabat Express devices 3 bearing Serial Nos’ SN 409 406, SN 418 278, SN 423 277 were stolen. The items are a combination of hand-held and long-term data collection devices.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area and I’m also asking communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref. RC17150851.