AN Anglesey foodbank has vowed to carry on despite being hit by fraud and theft.

Pantri No 6, on Lôn Goch, Amlwch, is still operating, although organisers claim they have lost a “lot of money”, due to theft and fraud committed by former volunteer Daniel Meredith ap Eifion Jones, from Amlwch.

Known locally as Dan Jones, the 39-year-old Amlwch town councillor, who pleaded guilty to charges of theft and fraud, was sentenced to a 13 week jail term, on each charge – a total of 26 weeks - suspended for 12 months, when he appeared last week at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The former Assembly candidate was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

In January 2015 The Chronicle reported the foodbank had been successful in obtaining a £300,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

Following news of the lottery grant and a bank statement being produced showing a substantial amount had been paid into the group’s bank account, the foodbank moved to a bigger premises from its first location at the Methodist Church, on Wesley Street, to No 6 on Queen Street.

But they later discovered the Big Lottery Fund had never received an application.

In mid 2015 The Chronicle reported Jones, claimed to have met with a woman posing as a lottery representative, on four separate occasions, three times in Liverpool and once in his own home, and had fallen victim to a lottery scam.

Arrested and interviewed by police Jones again claimed to have been the victim of a scam.

Foodbank organiser Bronwen Westlake said: “We are all still trying to get our heads round it all. He showed us a fake bank statement and forged my email. We didn’t realise at the time. I have lost a lot of money, a lot of the volunteers’ own money has been used to pay back debts. I don’t think his sentence is enough.”