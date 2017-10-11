Caravan loses its roof whilst travelling along A55 near Rhosneigr

A caravan lost its roof whilst travelling along the A55 on Anglesey this afternoon.

The caravan and the vehicle that it was attached to were travelling eastbound between RAF Valley and Rhosneigr when strong winds ripped the roof off and blew parts of it over the carriageway’s barriers.

North Wales Police attended the scene and lane one of the dual carriageway has been closed until the detached pieces can be moved away from the area.

A statement posted on Police’s official Twitter at 3pm read: “Caravan has lost its roof travelling along #A55 eastbound between Jct 4 #RAFValley & Jct 5 #Rhosneigr #Anglesey. Lane 1 currently closed. Thank you for your patience.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed that nobody was hurt during the incident and the lane is expected to be re-opened soon.

Motorists are also being warned of strong winds on the A55 Britannia Bridge and are urged to approach with care as the weather in North Wales takes a turn for the worst.

Picture: NWPolice (Twitter).