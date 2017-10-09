Police investigate after bus shelter set alight in Caernarfon

NORTH Wales Police are investigating after the roof of a bus shelter in Cwm-y-Glo, near Caernarfon, was set alight on Wednsday.

Police Sergeant Doug Hughes said: “At approximately 4pm on Wednesday (October 4) we received reports of a bus shelter on fire on the main A4086 road through Cwm-y-Glo near Caernarfon. Fortunately the Fire Service were quickly on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. Fortunately no one was injured.”

”An investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed events, or indeed knows who is responsible to contact Police as soon as possible.”

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC 1715 0979.