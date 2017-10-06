Dogs to be allowed back on Bangor pier for the first time in 20 years

Dogs will be allowed back on to Bangor pier for the first time in 20 years.

Members of Bangor City Council voted unanimously during a meeting to allow dogs to walk on the landmark, so long as they are on a lead.

Following a recent campaign to revoke the long-standing rule preventing dogs being walked along the famous pier, a poll on The Bangor Pier Appreciation Group’s Facebook Page, showed that there was overwhelming support in favour of the move.

The poll, created by Councillor Nigel Pickavance had shown that 280 of the 290 people that voted supported the idea of dogs being allowed on the pier, although the majority of those supporting the idea would prefer dogs to be kept on a lead.

The new plan of action in favour of letting dogs visit the pier with their owners will start from November 7 and will be subject to rules which will be confirmed by the council in due course, initially being set for a trial period of six months.

Some residents had reservations about dog waste, while others suggested dog waste bags should be available and waste bins be installed near the entrance to the pier.

At the meeting, it was decided that the overwhelming feeling in the Bangor is that dogs should be allowed to walk on the landmark, as they can in nearly every other location in the city.

Cllr Pickavance, who was in favour of the idea, said: “Those saying that there is a danger of dogs making a mess on the pier or attacking somebody need to realise that those situations can take place in any location in the city at the end of the day.

”So long as the owner is responsible and makes sure that the dog is under control, I can see absolutely no reasons as to why we shouldn’t be allowing dogs back on to the pier.”