Winds of more than 60mph to batter parts of North Wales overnight

Winds of up to 60mph are set to batter parts of North Wales.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning. Westerly winds, reaching 40mph to 50mph and locally over 60mph, are forecast between 9pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

Rain will also be heavy at times, especially over North-west England and North Wales.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Whilst this weather is not unusual for the time of year, it brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts."

Earlier this week, bookies cut the odds on this being the wettest October on record as the month began with heavy rain and gale-force winds, leading to severe weather warnings.