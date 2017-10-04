Man's body recovered in Snowdonia in search for missing French tourist

A man's body has today been recovered in Snowdonia in the search for a missing French tourist.

Mathieu Dantigny, 30, was reported missing when he failed to return to his hotel in Bala on Sunday.

North Wales Police contacted Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team on Wednesday morning for help finding Mr Dantigny after his car had been located at Minffordd car park, a popular spot for walkers heading to nearby Cader Idris.

With an extensive search area to cover, and with bad weather forecast for later in the day, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team received help from the Rescue 936 Coastguard helicopter, South Snowdonia Search & Rescue and Search and Rescue Dogs.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team confirmed that just before 1pm, Rescue 936 sighted a man's body on steep craggy ground above llyn Cau.

A party of volunteers was winched onto the crag and discovered that the man had died.

Team members loaded the man's body onto a a stretcher and he was then winched into Rescue 936 and lifted down off the mountain.