Barmouth RNLI's new lifeboat named in memory of Holyhead crew member

A new RNLI lifeboat in Barmouth has been named in memory of a young volunteer crew member from Holyhead who died in a motorbike accident.

On Sunday, October 1, Barmouth RNLI’s new D class inshore lifeboat unveiled the name Craig Steadman in honour of the 28-year-old Holyhead who died in August 2015 when the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision on the A55 near Llanfairpwll.

Craig’s father Ray, in front of hundreds of invited guests, handed the new lifeboat to RNLI Council Member Rear Admiral Mark Kerr, and his mother Sharon officially named the lifeboat in memory of her son pouring champagne over the bow before the vessel took to the water while one of Craig’s favourite songs Thunderstruck by AC/DC played.

Sharon said: “Craig was a very loyal and respected RNLI crew member in Holyhead.

“Through this lifeboat, Craig will live on. He will continue to help people, as he always did in life.”

Ray said: “As Craig’s father I am immensely proud of what he achieved in his short life and his dedication to saving lives at sea with the RNLI.”

Barmouth RNLI Coxswain Peter Davies said: “We will make sure the lifeboat and her crew do Craig and his family proud for years into the future.”