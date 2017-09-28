Yellow weather warning issued for North Wales

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather alert for North Wales - warning that heavy rain along with strong winds could batter the county.

The warning is in force from 12.05am on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

The full weather details are: “Spells of heavy and persistent rain are expected over some areas of western and northern Britain accompanied by strong winds at times.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding occurs there is a slight chance of delays to train and bus services whilst spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing water or deep floodwater causing danger to life. In addition, strong winds may be an additional hazard at times with a slight chance of trees falling, power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.”