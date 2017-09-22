Waitrose delivery driver from Anglesey creates his own fashion brand

A young man from Anglesey, who works part-time as a Waitrose delivery driver, has started his own fashion brand.

Liam Davies, 20, decided to pursue his dream of running his own fashion label after completing a business course at Coleg Menai.

Now he is combining his part time job of delivering shopping for Waitrose in Menai Bridge with setting up his brand, called Luxzu Fashion.

Liam says he has spent the past two years designing his range of clothing, which have been inspired by streetwear fashion trends, and says he has now finally found the right manufacturer to work with.

He said: “I have always been interested in fashion and have spent a long time creating these designs

“I didn’t want to be one of those people that just sets up a clothing business by printing something on a T-shirt and ordering it online from China.

“I spent a lot of time on this, getting the designs right, and went to see different manufacturers.

“I am now working with a company in Sunderland.

“They produce quality items and they are a British firm. I am really pleased with what they have produced.”

His clothes have even attracted the attention of Love Island star Scott Thomas, who has been pictured wearing a Luxzu T-shirt and denim top.

Sales launched in July and since then Liam has been busy handling everything, from creating the website to marketing.

He said: “My long-term ambition is for this to be my full-time job and build up the clothing business on the island.

“Early sales have been good but it will take time.”