Man's body recovered from sea near Bardsey Island

A man has been found dead in the sea off the Gwynedd Peninsula.

Emergency services received reports of a man's body in the sea near Bardsey Island just before 1pm on Tuesday.

North Wales Police are making enquiries to establish the man's identity and inform next of kin.

A police statement said: "With the assistance of HM Coastguard and RNLI the man's body was recovered, but sadly he had passed away.

"At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner for north west Wales will be informed."