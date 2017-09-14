Police concern for missing Trearddur Bay teenager

NORTH Wales Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for 16 -year old Yazmin Higgins.

Yazmin has been missing from her Trearddur Bay home, near Holyhead, since 10:30pm on Wednesday September 13.

Officer PC Sarah Jones at Holyhead said “Together with Yazmin’s family & friends we are concerned for her welfare due to her age. We believe she is in the Holyhead area and was seen yesterday but did not return home.

“Yazmin is believed to be in the company of another young female. Our enquiries with Yazmin’s friends and family will continue but we also need the public’s help. If you’ve seen her or knows where she is please let us know.”

She is described as 5’4, slim build, with a white complexion and dyed red shoulder length hair. She speaks with a Yorkshire accent, has a tattoo that says “MUM” above her wrist and has a stud piercing in the centre of her chin.

Yazmin was last seen wearing black leggings, black sweater and a black jacket. She may possibly have a handbag with her.

If you can assist please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref. V140200.