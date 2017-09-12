Bangor man pleads guilty to manslaughter after killing with one punch

A Maesgeirchen man has admitted killing another man outside a nightclub with a single punch.

Defendant Kieran Terence Roberts denied murder but admitted a manslaughter charge at Mold Crown Court.

His plea was acceptable to the crown, said prosecuting barrister Paul Lewis QC.

Judge Paul Thomas QC remanded Roberts in custody and he will be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on October 2.

Roberts, aged 26, from Penrhyn Avenue, Maesgeirchen was originally charged with murdering Eskinumo (Henry) Ayabowei outside Peep nightclub in Bangor on April 2.

He pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter in a three way live television link between him in Altcourse Prison in Liverpool, the judge and the QCs in the case at Swansea, and junior prosecuting barrister Simon Rogers and junior defending barrister Elen Owen at Mold Crown Court.

Mr Lewis said that the matter had been discussed with the CPS and the police and the family of the deceased had been spoken to.

“This is essentially an unlawful killing as a result of a single punch by the defendant,” he explained.

The prosecution had previously said in writing that it would accept a manslaughter plea and he now formally did so, he explained.

Judge Thomas said that October 2 had been set aside for the trial and that date would now be the sentencing hearing.

He ordered a pre-sentence report which he said should consider the issue of dangerousness only.

Roberts was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Mr Ayabowei, 27, a father of two who was also known as Henry and Romeo, was found unconscious outside Peep Nightclub in Bangor in the early hours of April 1.

He unfortunately died in hospital on April 2.

Henry’s family continue to be supported by Police Family Liaison Officers who issued the following brief statement: “On the April 1 this year I lost my beloved husband and our two beautiful daughters lost their father.

“This has devastated our world.

“I am extremely grateful for the help and support we have received from our community.

“Now I want justice for Henry, so that Kieran Roberts is not able to kill again.”