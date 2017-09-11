'Prolific' Holyhead offender jailed for burglary

A 36-YEAR-OLD Holyhead man has been jailed for 876 days for burglary.

Described by police as a “prolific” offender, Gareth Wyn Hughes appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court, on September 11, and was sentenced for a burglary committed in Bangor in August.

Investigating Officer PC Catherine Walker at Bangor Police Station said “It is important the Criminal Justice System imposes strong sentences on those few people in our communities intent on disrupting the lives of the vast majority of law abiding citizens.

“Hughes is a prolific offender and his sentence will I’m sure bring a degree of relief to many in the community. I welcome the sentence and hope it will provide the public with reassurance and make our communities safer.

“North Wales Police will relentlessly pursue those individuals who cause most harm, there is no hiding place!”