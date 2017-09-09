Castle to Castle swim along Menai Straits raises nearly £7,000 for #TeamIrfon

An inspired and determined team of 21 individuals from various swimming clubs across Gwynedd managed to raise £7,000 for a local charity thanks to their “Castle to Castle” event.

On Saturday September 2, the group made up of people of all ages, took part in a 12 mile swim from Caernarfon castle to Beaumaris castle to raise money for in aid of the #TeamIrfon Campaign through Awyr Las, the North Wales NHS charity.

The gruelling challenge saw participants swim in the Menai Strait, battle strong currents as well as the whirl pools within the swellies and the jelly fish along their way to the finish line.

Eventually, they collected the substantial amount of money for #TimIrfon, which was created by late cancer campaigner Irfon Williams to raise funds for the Alaw Ward in Ybsyty Gwynedd, Bangor.

One spokesperson on the day said that the aim of the event was to “raise as much money for Team Irfon as possible to support his lasting legacy.”

Five members of Clwb Nofio Bangor aged between 13 and 16 also participated in the swim, with one of them calling it an “amazing experience to raise money for a very important cause”.

Money raised through #TeamIrfon has and will continue to fund wigs and headwear for patients, as well as complementary therapies like reflexology and therapeutic massage.

It will also fund new equipment for the Alaw Unit, and help provide specialist training to enable NHS staff to identify mental health difficulties in patients with cancer.

The mental health of Cancer patients and their family members is something that Irfon and his wife Becky viewed as of paramount importance and their campaign has helped to fund part of a major redevelopment of the Alaw Unit which opened this year, which included the construction of a dedicated counselling room.

If you would like to donate to this cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/castleswim