Zip world unveils its new £3.3m Penrhyn Quarry adventure terminal.

Zip World officially opened the doors to its new £3.3m Adventure Terminal at Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda yesterday.

The building which took 16 months to construct, was unveiled to visitors who were given the opportunity to take a look inside the three-storey structure, as well as the views it gives towards the famous slate quarry and the striking turquoise waters of the Penrhyn Quarry lake.

Thirty two new jobs have been created at the Adventure Terminal. New staff members include General Manager of the Blondin restaurant, James Westhorpe, Head Chef Danny Mountain and Beth Shooman, who is restaurant Manager.

Inspired by the stunning area, the building has been developed sensitively within its natural setting by architects WM Design and Welsh builders WRW. More than 320 square metres of Penrhyn Quarry heather and Cwt y Bugail dark blue grey slate from Welsh Slate has been incorporated into the exterior cladding.

A timeline showing the history of the quarry, developed in partnership with Welsh Slate and the National Slate Museum, is a new feature in the building’s entrance.

The very heart of the terminal building however is the Blondin Restaurant on the second floor. Packed with local produce, the menu is developed in partnership with renowned North Wales chef, Bryn Williams.

Open seven days a week, the new 150 cover restaurant offers a combination of indoor seating and an outdoor terrace with views out over the quarry lake. Offering meals, snacks, coffees and cakes, plus a full selection of local and global beers and premium spirits.

The Blondin Restaurant name celebrates the development of innovative equipment in Welsh slate quarrying history and the links to today’s Velocity adventure at the quarry. ‘The Blondin’ was a type of aerial ropeway developed to transport slate in open quarries in North Wales, named after the 18th century tightrope walker Charles Blondin. Examples of these were used throughout Penrhyn Quarry with the nickname ‘Jerry Ms’.

The top floor of the buidling is where the Gallery is situated. This event space is ideal for private functions, including parties, private dining, corporate events and meetings. As keen adventurers entered to check in and kit up for the fastest zip line in the world, Velocity, there family and friends were able to see them zip by from the viewing area just metres above their heads..

Co founder of Zip World, Sean Taylor, commented: “This is a major investment for us here at Zip World. We deliver an exceptional guest experience in adventure and now we’re bringing our energy and passion to food and events.

“The building, the food and the people all celebrate our love for North Wales. Today, after months of investment, we’re opening our doors to locals and visitors to showcase North Wales at its best.”