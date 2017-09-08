Maes G's Ysgol Glancegin officially opened

The new £4.8m Ysgol Glancegin Primary School in Maesgeirchen, Bangor, was officially opened yesterday.

260 pupils were welcomed to the building alongside the new members of staff and Arfon Assembly Member, Sian Gwenllian.

The modernised school offers state-of-the-art facilities and provides a fantastic learning environment for the children and its staff.

Pupils arrived at the main entrance for around 8.45am before being greeted by their new teachers who lead them on into the school for a day full of activities.

Sian Gwenllian AM, who was celebrating the opening of the new school yesterday with staff and pupils said: “This was one of the projects I initiated as Education Cabinet Member on Gwynedd Council before becoming Assembly Member so it was particularly special to be able to visit the school yesterday.”

A spokesperson for Ysgol Glancegin said: “We as staff enjoyed welcoming our new pupils to the school.

“It looks amazing and we are confident that the pupils will feel safe here and be very proud of their new establishment.”

An open evening is set to be arrange in the coming weeks, so that parents will also have the opportunity to view the facilities for themselves.