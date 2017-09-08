Kids gain experience as community housing wardens

YOUNGSTERS from Caernarfon and Penygroes have been taking part in a summer scheme to help improve their local communities.

Eighteen children took part in a community project run by housing association Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (CCG) in partnership with North Wales Police.

The Junior Warden Scheme gives children the opportunity to work alongside CCG’s community wardens to learn about the work they do in communities to make them safe and pleasant places to live.

The scheme, now in its eighth year, has seen over 120 children participating from Bangor, Dolgellau, Nefyn, Llanaelhaearn, Y Bala, Pwllheli, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Llanberis, Llanrug, Barmouth, Deiniolen, Bethesda, Caernarfon, Maesgeirchen, Talysarn, Llanllyfni and Penygroes.

Sarah Schofield, director of customers and communities at CCG said: “This scheme gives children a fantastic opportunity to learn more about safety and our work on our estates and to learn about the world of work in Gwynedd.

“The aim of the scheme is to give the Junior Wardens as many different experiences as possible and to inspire them to think about the careers they could choose when they leave school.

“Some of the activities the children have been doing over the summer include a first aid course, working with the police, home safety tips with the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, visit the Air Ambulance at Caernarfon Airport and a visit to Caernarfon Crown Court.

“As well as working with different partners, the Junior Wardens have been working with our Community Wardens and local Councillors on our estates; planting flowers and taking part in litter picks. These sessions have given the children the chance to see what happens in their local areas, and how by working together we can make our communities a better place to live.”

Inspector Owain Llewellyn from North Wales Police added: "The Junior Wardens Scheme provides police officers with a great opportunity to work with some of the younger members within our communities and it is encouraging to see more and more young people taking part in this process.

“It is a mutually beneficial scheme and I’m glad that the young people have enjoyed the activities and hope it will help build on their good citizenship in the years to come."

The group of year seven pupils from Penygroes and year five pupils from Caernarfon spent at least two days a week with the wardens.

Activities included; a visit to Danger Point, a day with North Wales Fire Service and North Wales Police, visits to the National Slate Museum, Caernarfon castle, and much more.

Participants were presented with certificates to mark their achievements.