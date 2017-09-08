Guitar circle to feature guitar hero Graham at Menai Bridge

MULTI-AWARD winning classical guitarist Graham Anthony Devine will be bringing his new prgramme “Guitar Heroes” to a performance in Menai Bridge.

Graham, will be appearing at the North Wales Guitar Circle event, at 8.15pm, at the Thomas Telford Centre, on Saturday, September 23.

His musical programme will include music written by or commissioned for some of the greatest guitarists in the history of the instrument.

Widely considered as one of the best guitarists of his generation, Graham is currently in much demand as a recitalist and concerto soloist.

A spokseperson for the guitar circle said: “He has performed at many of the world’s leading recital venues and we are lucky to have him agree to come to Anglesey to perform for us in such an intimate venue.

“A Contributor to Classical Guitar Magazine writes ‘ . . this is a guitarist that I would travel a considerable distance to hear again! . . . . so, do not miss this opportunity!”

Tickets are £10 available from Jane Sinnett on 01407 831 480 e mail jane.sinnett@btinternet.com

The event has been organised by the North Wales Guitar Circle/Cylch Gitar Gogledd Cymru and is supported by Anglesey County Council and Noson Allan.

For details see: www.northwalesguitarcircle.co.uk Facebook www.facebook.com/northwalesguitarcircleTwitter nwgc_cggc