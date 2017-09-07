Man dies after being struck by train on Anglesey

A MAN has died after being hit by a train at Llanfairpwll station on Wednesday afternoon.

British Transport Police officers, air ambulance and other emergency services were called out after reports of a person being struck at 1.17pm.

There were delays on the line between Bangor and Holyhead until about 4pm. Paramedics were on the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Officers are now working to identify the man and inform his family. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly after 1.20pm yesterday to reports of an incident at Llanfairpwll train station on Anglesey.

“The Wales Air Ambulance, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene.”