Cinema to make a return to Llangefni?

NEARLY half a century of waiting could be nearing an end for a town’s film fans.

The Llangefni Regeneration Group (LRG) is hoping to show films at the town’s Theatr Fach.

People have had to travel to Holyhead, Bangor or Llandudno to see the latest big screen releases since the town’s Arcadia cinema closed down in the mid-1960s.

Last week, a two-day pilot at Theatr Fach attracted more than 100 people to screenings of both children’s and general release films.

The LRG’s Peter Davies said: “We’re looking at ways at how we can bring new life into the town, but this can only be achieved by bringing in things that people actually want.

“It’s something a lot of people in Llangefni have been asking for as it can cost a lot of money to visit the multiplex in Llandudno Junction, not to mention the distance.”

He added: “Theatr Fach holds a number of productions, but due to its very nature, its calendar, naturally, isn’t full for every week of the year.

“They were more than happy to work with us to look at maximising the theatre’s usage and allowing us to come in.

“The first question people had while leaving the screening was when we were going to have another one, so it’s all looking good.

“We’ll need to secure a better screen and most cinema-goers expect surround sound these days, so that’s another aspect we’re going to have to look at.

“But as far as we’re concerned, we’re definitely looking at a permanent arrangement which would see films being screened regularly in Llangefni once again.”