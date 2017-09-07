Cancelled concert to go ahead

A ROMANTIC musical evening with three renowned Welsh musicians is to go ahead in Caernarfon tomorrow (Friday).

The Galeri Caernarfon’s ‘Santes Dwynwen’ Gala Concert featuring Llyr Williams, Rhys Meirion and special guest Shân Cothi (right) had to be cancelled back in January due to illness.

However, the concert, which marked the Welsh version of St Valentines’day, with performances by the Galeri’s pianist-in-residence, Llŷr, singer-in-residence, Rhys and special guest soprano Shân (pictured) will take now place on Friday, September 9.

The concert will feature a varied repertoire of popular and classical songs by composers including Ivor Novello, Delibes, Caneloube, Poulenc, Giordani, Caccini, Liszt, Caldora, Bernstein, Rogers & Hammerstein, Verdi, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Welsh composers RS Hughes and Joseph Parry.

Tickets are £25 / £22, and are available from the Galeri’s Box Office by telephoning 01286 685 222 or at galericaernarfon.com