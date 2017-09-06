Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes on runway at Caernarfon Airport

A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed into the runway at Caernarfon Airport and burst into flames.

North Wales Police said they were called to Caernarfon Airport at around 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, along with fire crews and the ambulance service.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, the force said in a statement.

Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn, of North Wales Police, said: "A cordon is in place around the site and we are urging the public to remain clear of the area to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and we are in contact with the Air Accident Investigation Branch."

The airstrip is used for training flights and by the Wales Air Ambulance along with HM Coastguard helicopters operated by Bristow, according to its website.

Wales Air Ambulance said the crash did not involve any of its aircraft.