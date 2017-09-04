Lifeboat called out to rescue drifting yacht

THE Beaumaris lifeboat assisted a yacht with engine failure as it drifted towards Llanddwyn beach.

The volunteer crew of the Beaumaris Inshore Atlantic 85 Lifeboat Annette Mary Liddington launched to help the stricken vessel at 5.58 pm, after it was unable to anchor in deteriorating weather conditions on Saturday, September 2.

Once the boat had been located, a lifeboat crew member went aboard and took her on tow to Caernarfon harbour.

Meanwhile, the Llandwrog Coastguard Rescue Team had arrived at Caernarfon to arrange for the Aber swing bridge to be opened, allowing the lifeboat and the yacht to enter.

Once inside the harbour, the vessel was placed alongside another yacht. After confirming that all was well with the yacht’s single crew member the lifeboat returned to Beaumaris.

At 8.41pm the lifeboat arrived back at Beaumaris to be refuelled and was made ready for service by 9.15pm.