Anglesey roadwork delays will continue until January

Council officials have confirmed that major roadworks in Anglesey’s county town will remain in place until January.

In May, work began on the latest phase of the £11m link road designed to directly connect Llangefni’s Coleg Menai campus with the A55 expressway.

This has caused traffic restrictions for those heading towards the town centre and the industrial estate from the A55, causing delays for commuters.

It has now been confirmed that there will be new traffic restrictions in order to build the new roundabout and as a result, traffic approaching from the industrial estate will not be able to turn right towards Llangefni town centre, and traffic in the opposite direction from Llangefni town centre will not be able to turn left towards the industrial estate.

According to Anglesey Council , staff from Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd have already visited the major businesses on the industrial estate to inform them of the new arrangements.

A council spokesman added, “We would take this opportunity to apologise for any disruption and inconvenience.”