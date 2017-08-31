Bangor man drove dangerously along A5 that police release dashcam footage as warning to other motorists

A 48-year-old man from Bangor has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving without due care and attention on the A5 near Ogwen last month.

Philip Boyes, aged 48 of Penrhos Road, Bangor, was convicted of driving without due care and attention after he was seen by a Roads Policing Officer who was travelling behind him in an unmarked police car on July 12th this year.

Boyes was sentenced at Mold Magistrates’ Court. He was fined a total of £764 and was given six points on his licence.

Investigating officer, PC Gerallt Williams of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: “Boyes’s driving clearly fell well below the standard of a careful and competent driver, and his actions of crossing solid white lines – of which he did on at least 11 occasions, could have had dire consequences.

“Driving such as this will not be tolerated. The A5 is a busy road and is very popular with cyclists and motorcyclists and it was only by sheer good fortune that in this case, Boyes’s driving did not cause a serious collision.

The chairman of the bench, Mr Bull stated: “You were clearly aware of the severity of these offences.”

PC Williams added: “We are releasing footage of this incident in the hope that others take notice that practices such as crossing solid white lines are extremely dangerous, and these offences will be investigated by North Wales Police.”