Diners set to fly over to celebrity chef's new restaurant

FOODIES eager to be among the first to taste the delights of renowned North Wales chef Bryn Williams look set to fly over to his new Bethesda restaurant.

The Blondin Restaurant is part of the Zip World experience at Penrhyn Quarry and formally opens on Thursday, September 7 - although keen diners were able to make online bookings, ahead of the opening.

The 150-cover bistro-style eatery offers indoor seating and an outdoor terrace with views across the slate mine and waters of the quarry lake. Metres above the terrace is the fastest zip wire in the world, “Velocity.”

The name ‘Blondin’ celebrates the development of equipment historically used in Welsh slate quarrying. ‘The Blondin’ was a type of aerial ropeway developed to transport slate in open quarries. It was named after the 18th century tightrope walker Charles Blondin and used throughout Penrhyn Quarry with the nickname of ‘Jerry Ms’.

Celebrity chef Bryn Williams, also known for his Porth Eirias restaurant in Colwyn Bay, said: “I’m all about showing off the best that North Wales has to offer and at the Blondin Restaurant that means combining a few signature dishes, such as Welsh beef burgers and Conwy mussels, alongside bespoke creations like my Zip World wings, that are prepared using sauce from an Anglesey chilli company.”

Sean Taylor of Zip World said: “North Wales is now a real dining destination and the Blondin Restaurant will be a great addition to the landscape. “