Volunteers raise over £30,000 for Bangor hospital

HARD working volunteers raised over £30,000 towards hospital equipment at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

The Ysbyty Gwynedd’s League of Friends have been thanked for their ‘incredible’ support after raising the cash to go towards hospital equipment.

The volunteers dedicate their spare time to raising funds towards the hospital through events such as coffee mornings, concerts and their sales table in Ysbyty Gwynedd which they hold every Tuesday and Thursday.

A thanksgiving event was recently held at the Gwynedd Hospital for staff to personally thank the volunteers.

Their donations have made it possible for the hospital’s breast surgery team to purchase a breast retractor, worth £7,140, which is used to help remove the lymph glands during surgery.

Dr Illyas Khattak, Consultant Breast Surgeon, said: “This very kind donation from the League of Friends have allowed us to buy this special piece of equipment which helps us treat breast cancer.

“This device has now improved access during the surgery, it also frees up my assistant so they can help with other parts of the operation and it provides direct light to where I need it to be. So on behalf of my team I would like to say a huge thank you to the League of Friends.”

The Radiology team have also benefited from a £5,800 donation to purchase a patient positioning step lift.

Radiology Service Manager, Chris Connah, said: “This piece of equipment has made a huge difference for our orthopaedic patients.

“It allows our orthopaedic patients to stand on a very wide bay, which also has a rail on either side to hold on to and a safety rail – which makes it a lot easier for staff to take x-ray pictures as well as making the patient feel safe and secure.

Other departments benefiting are the hospital’s Children’s Services who have been able to buy a transfer bag which keeps vital equipment for children who are brought into the hospital extremely unwell and a bereavement bag for parents.

The physiotherapy team have used £1000 for rehabilitation upgrades, £8000 has been used for endoscopy equipment and £10,200 was used to buy a C-Mac Video Laryngoscope.

Joe Hughes, chair said: “We are very proud to be able to help . I would like to thank everyone who kindly visits our stall in Ysbyty Gwynedd and gives generously and attends our different events to raise funds for the hospital – without the help of public donations we wouldn’t be able to survive so thank you to everyone.

Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital Director, Meinir Williams added: “We are truly grateful to Ysbyty Gwynedd’s League of Friends – this year they have surpassed themselves.”