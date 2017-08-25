Council education chiefs "pleased" with island kids' achievements

COUNCIL education chiefs have praised the achievements of Anglesey youngsters who got their GCSE results on Thursday.

Isle of Anglesey County Council education portfolio holder Councillor Meirion Jones and Delyth Molyneux, head of Lifelong Learning, say they are “pleased” with the pupils’ achievements.

Delyth Molyneux said: "As we know, the significant changes in many core subjects, and performance indicators make comparisons with previous years’ results is difficult.

“Despite that we are glad to note that the percentages achieving grades A*- C [65%] and A*- G [98.6%] are higher than the national figures [62.8% and 96.9%].

“It is also pleasing to note the success of our young people in achieving A*- A (34%) in single science subjects, and success in the Welsh Baccalaureate at intermediate and foundation levels.”

She referred to the success of Anglesey’s pupils in optional subjects:

“Success rates in individual optional subjects such as the Humanities, Design Technology, and Art and Design, where the number of entries are relatively high, are good.

“This is testament to the dedication of our young people and their teachers, the high level of parental support and the emphasis placed in our schools on providing the necessary support and encouragement to ensure the success of every individual pupil.”

Education Portfolio Holder, Cllr Meirion Jones, said: “We would like to congratulate our young people on their successes this year, particularly those who have worked extremely hard to win their qualifications. We wish them the very best of luck as they move forward in their education and training."