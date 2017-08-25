Community concert to support Bangor cathedral

A COMMUNITY concert to ‘say no to crime’ is being held at Bangor Cathedral on Monday night.

The concert, with local singer-songwriters and local artists, starts at 4pm and runs until 10pm, and is to support the cathedral which was vandalised last Friday.

Police described the break-in, in which a number of items including a processional cross was damaged, as a "despicable act."

Organiser Nathan Benson, of Two Guys Events, said: " The live music in such a beautiful venue will make for a great night out in which Bangor can show its support for a local landmark.

"Together we are saying no to crime and want to unite to support our local community. All funds raised will go directly to the cathedral."

The concert tickets will cost £1, on the door.