Police investigate after two women arrested in suspected Bangor kidnap

TWO women have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a vulnerable man in Bangor.

North Wales Police are investigating after the man was seen being ‘taken’ into a car on Holyhead Road, in Bangor, at about 10.55am, on Tuesday, August 22.

Investigating Officer Det. Sergeant Andrew Davies, at Caernarfon CID, said: “Up to three people were involved in this incident, the victim of whom is a vulnerable, local man aged in his 40’s.

“However, thanks to the swift action of a member of the public in reporting the incident, an effective police response resulted in the vehicle being located shortly after midday in the Ffriddoedd Road area of Bangor, and two local women, aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.”

”The victim, who has now been safeguarded, was unharmed and an investigation is underway. We are therefore appealing for anyone who witnesses this incident or a dark Vauxhall Astra acting suspiciously in the area last Tuesday morning in Holyhead Road, Bangor, and particularly just before 11am to contact North Wales Police quoting incident number RC1712 7895”.

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.