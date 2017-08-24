Island kids show they are top of the class!

ANGLESEY kids have shown they are top of the class when it comes to the recent GCSE exams:

Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones

Staff and governors of Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones are congratulating their students on their achievements and progress in the recent GCSEs.

According to headteacher Mr Aaron Bayley the pupils have “represented the school and their community exceptionally well, and have achieved some of the best results in the school’s history.

“They have worked hard and shown real promise as they look to progress to the next level of learning. Many will return from September to study for their A-levels in the sixth form and to those who choose a different career path we wish them all the best in the future.”

Particularly successful accross their subjects were:

Kirsten Blackstone – 2A*, 8A, 2B + Welsh BAC National

Molly De’ath – 1A*, 8A, 4B + Welsh BAC National

Menna Griffith – 2A*, 9A, 1B, 1Dist + Welsh BAC National

Gwen Johnson – 1A*, 4A, 7B + Welsh BAC National

Lydia Newman-Walker – 8A, 4B + Welsh BAC National

Kirsty Roberts – 1A*, 4A, 6A, 1Dist + Welsh BAC National

Isobelle Rooke – 5A*, 6A, 2B + Welsh BAC National

Amber Wells – 4A*, 5A, 4B + Welsh BAC National

Danielle Wilson – 4A*, 5A, 2B, 1Dist + Welsh BAC National

----

Ysgol Bodedern. Bodedern

Kids at Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern are all going home with certificates, after this week’s GCSE results.

According to headteacher Catrin Jones Hughes: “We take pride in all our pupils’ achievements in these GCSE exams. Every pupil will leave school with qualifications.”

Here are some of the pupils who performed exceptionally well:

Dewi Phillips (Pencarnisiog) : 2 A*, 2 Distinction*, 4 A, 4 B, 1 C

A special congratulations to Dewi on being one of the youngest apprentices ever to work with Horizon.

Aidan Roberts (Y Fali) : 3 A*, 4 A, 5 B, 1 C

Myfanwy Williams (Gwalchmai): 2 A*, 9 A, 2 B

Tomos Barlow (Pencarnisiog) : 2 A*, 3 A, 7 B, 1 C

Mari Bown (Llannerchymedd) : 8 A, 5 B

Gwenno Pritchard (Pontrhydybont) : 1 A*, 4 A, 6 B, 2 C

Heledd Williams (Caergybi) : 4A, 6 B, 2 C

Special congratulations to Mathew Williams Year 7 who successfully gained a B grade in GCSE Maths.

Mrs Catrin Jones Hughes congratulated ALL her pupils on their results and thanked the staff for their “continued commitment and hard work.”

She also thanked parents for their continued support. “I wish every pupil all the best in the next stage of their career.”

Mr Ken Hughes, chairman of the Board of Governors, also thanked everyone for their efforts.

---

Ysgol David Hughes, Menai Bridge.

Students at Ysgol David Hughes achieved top GCSE results.

According to headteacer H. Emyr Williams: “Whilst acknowledging the impressive achievements of the most able is very important, what gives me the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that our students make irrespective of their ability or starting point.

“We very much appreciate the support of our parents and the hard work and dedication of our teachers and support staff. As Head Teacher I feel immensely proud of the achievements of our young people - Well done everybody.”

“We congratulate all the pupils who have achieved their personal goals and look forward to welcoming the majority of the pupils back to the sixth form in September,”

Individuals attaining outstanding results were:

TEGID Guto 12 A*

GRUFFYDD Beca 9A* 3A

COWLEY Sasha 9A* 2A 1B

PRITCHARD Faith A*9 A2

GRUNDY Liam 8A* 4A

WILLIAMS Ffion 6A* 6A

ROBERTS Callum 6A* 5A

EVANS Rhiannon 6A* A2 B3

ROUND Joseff 6A* 1A B3

JONES Harri 5A* 7A

CEPEL Ela 5A* 4A B2

BROMLEY Megan A*4 A5 B2

EDWARDS Siwan Mai A*4 A5 B3

THORNTON Gwyn 4A* 5A 1B

----

Ysgol Gyfun – Llangefni

KIDS at a Llangefni school have also come tops when it comes to their exams.

Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni pupils gained top marks in the recent GCSEs. This year the science results are the best ever, with a 100% pass rate.

Accrding to head teacher Clive Thomas: “These results come because of the hard work of the pupils, supported by their parents.

“The staff have gone the extra mile to ensure that all our pupils achieve their potential and almost all have gone on to do that. We congratulate everyone on their hard work and results.

Some of the school’s excellent performances include:

Lowri Roberts 8A*, 1A, 1B

Leiah Williams 6A*, 4A

Mari Jones 5A*, 5A, 1 Distinction

Tomos Prydderch 5A*, 5A, 1 Distinction

Oliver Wright 4A*, 4A, 1 B