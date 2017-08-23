Bangor man jailed on child sex offences

A BANGOR man pleaded guilty to 11 charges of sex offences against children at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Mark Roberts, aged 44, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for attempting to incite an underage child to perform sexual acts and possession of indecent images of children.

Welcoming the sentence, investigating officer DC Morgan Thomas said: “These kind of offences causes huge damage, not just to the child, but also to the wider family.

“Roberts has exploited one of the most vulnerable members of society, a child, and his sentence today goes some way to address that.”

If you or someone else you know has been affected by child sexual exploitation contact telephone police on 101.

Further information can be found on the North Wales Police website at www.north-wales .police.uk/ advice-and-support/stay-safe/child-sexual-exploitation.aspx