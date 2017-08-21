"Significant amount of damage" caused during "despicable" break in at Bangor Cathedral

A processional cross was among a number of items damaged during a break in at Bangor Cathedral last week.

North Wales Police described the incident as "a despicable act" with "a significant amount of damage" caused.

The break-in was discovered by members of the Diocese last Friday morning.

The Very Rev Kathy Jones, Dean of Bangor, said: "All they are really doing is putting themselves in danger and creating unnecessary and heartbreaking work for us to clear up."

A North Wales Police spokesman said: "This was a despicable act damaging such a well-loved and significant local building and every effort is being made to trace those responsible.

"It was a shock and extremely saddening to find that the cathedral had been broken into last night or early this morning and damage caused inside the building."

Police are now eager to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time of the break-in and I’m asking the local community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to police.

