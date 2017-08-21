Call for trikes and bikes to join charity ride around north Wales

TRIKERS and bikers are getting all revved up to celebrate an historic Welsh hero whilst raising money to help veterans – modern day heroes.

The 10th Owain Glyndŵr Trike and Bike charity ride this year falls on Owain Glyndŵr day, on Saturday, September 16.

The event not only marks the Welsh ruler, but also – over the years – has raised thousands for local charities.

This year it will benefit ‘Combat Stress,’ the veterans’ mental health charity.

Organisers are calling for people to take part in the ride, which attracts anything from 50 to a 100 riders, depending on the weather.

The ride is led by Paul “Trike” Jones, of Caernarfon, on his colourful, one-off, custom VW trike “Pure Magic.”

The trikers and bikers will set off from Caernarfon Castle, at noon, and takes a route around North Wales, via the castles at Criccieth, Harlech, Dolwyddelan and Conwy.

The final destination is the Crossville Club, in Bangor, where they are set to arrive about 5pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are hoping lots of people will come along to join the ride, no matter what the weather, and we hope people will come and support the riders along the route.”

It costs a £5 donation to Combat Stress to join the ride.

The day includes tea and coffee at the start and a buffet.

More information on how to take part is available by telephoning: 07876 303911.