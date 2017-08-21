Brand new "Beer on the Pier" event coming to Bangor

A NEW festival is hoping to revive interest and raise funds for Bangor’s Victorian pier, as well as promoting Welsh food and drink.

A first of its kind ‘Beer on the Pier’ event is being organised to showcase Welsh beers, wines, gins and local produce from the Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy area.

The event will feature local musicians and bands, which will play on a specially constructed stage, and stalls all along the pier and carpark.

It is being organised by Two Guys Events – the sister company to the Two Guys from Brussels coffee shop in Bangor – and is to take place on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23.

Two Guys Events director Nathan Benson said: “The reason we've set up this event is to raise awareness of the Bangor Pier and its interesting history.

“We are also hoping people will get involved, and we are looking for bands and stall holders to take part.”

Anyone interested should contact Nathan on 07825 159 113.