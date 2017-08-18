Smiles all around as schools on Anglesey celebrate A-level results day

School pupils all across Anglesey were celebrating yesterday morning after many of them achieved high grades. in their A-level results

The likes of Ysgol Bodedern, Ysgol David Hughes, Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones, Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni and Ysgol Caergybi all saw their students receive top marks.

There were smiles all around at Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones school in Amlwch. Amongst their top performers were Carwyn Jones- who received three A’s and a C, Alun Owen- who received two A’s and two A*’s, Gwion Morris-Jones who received two A*’s and an A and Cerys Kellet who had one A*, three A’s and a B.

Adam Rhys Williams, who is the Headteacher at Ysgol Caergybi, was proud of his pupils achievements.

“We are delighted with our excellent results at A’ level and As Level this year at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi. All our staff and governors offer our congratulations and wish our students continued future success as they go on to further education, employment and training.” he said.

At Ysgol David Hughes in Menai Bridge, there was more success. Headmaster H. Emyr Williams was “delighted” by the success of pupils at the school, with over 80 of them set to move on to Universities across Britain.

Some of their top achievers were Grace Eickmann (four A*’s, one A), Osian Gruffydd (two A*’s, one A, one B), Lois Williams (two A*’s, one A, one B), Melissa Jago( two A*’s, one A, one B), Mathew O’Hanlon (one A*, two A’s, one B) and Anya Sims (one A*, two A’s, one B).

Ysgol Bodedern Head teacher Mrs Catrin Jones Hughes also congratulated all of her students on their results and thanked the staff for their continuous dedication and hard work. Incredibly, all of their pupils have secured a place on their first choice of course.

Some of their high achievers, included: Elain Rhys Jones of Bodedern (One A*, two A’s, one B), Eurgain Lloyd of Gwalchmai (Two A’s, two B’s) and Cai Stoddard-Jones of Llanddeusant (One A*, three B’s, one C). Sion Emlyn Lloyd of Gwalchmai was given a special confgratulations for being offered an apprenticeship with Horizon and Airbus.

Mr Clive Thomas, Head Teacher of Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni, Congratulated all his schools A level pupils on their outstanding results, which he stated was: “A testament to the hard work and dedication of both the pupils and staff.”

Exceptional Individual Performances from Ysgol Gyfun, Llangefni, students included: Daniel Summers-Jones with As in chemistry and mathematics, Bs in physics and the Welsh BAC, and an AS level A grade in further mathematics. He will go on to study bio-engineering at Sheffield University.

Rhian Jones received As in chemistry, mathematics and physics and a B in the Welsh BAC. She will go on to study for a Masters degree in aeronautical engineering at Loughborough University.

Jack Pleasant achieved an A in mathematics, and Bs in mathematics, physics and the Welsh BAC. He will go on to study aerospace engineering at Sheffield University.

The school also celebrates the results of its Year 12 pupils in AS examinations. Exceptional individual performances were: Elen Iorwerth with As in french, history, mathematics and physics Owain Roberts with As in chemistry, information technology, mathematics and physics. Oliver Lewis wth As in chemistry, mathematics and physics.

Most pupils across the island achieved the required amount of points needed to be able to attend their chosen universities, meaning that many will begin the new chapter of their lives next month.